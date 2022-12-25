Regulating Big Tech

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has submitted a report suggesting that new digital competition regulations be drafted to prevent Big Tech companies indulging in anti-competitive practices. The details of any such regulation would need to be carefully worked out to avoid stifling innovation. There is rising global scrutiny of Big Tech companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, for their alleged abuse of market positions and misuse of user data. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is already in the process of setting up a special group, the dedicated Digital Markets and Data Unit (DMDU), to monitor digital markets. Digital markets present special challenges as market dominance here can be exploited in ways different from those in brick-and-mortar businesses. Access to these markets can be contained through blocking, or charging huge commissions, or by enforcing restrictive contracts that prevent products being sold via other channels. All of these have occurred with mobile app marketplaces.
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 22:08 IST
