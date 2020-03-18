Regulatory gaps

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will face one of its biggest tests in recent times when the moratorium imposed on YES Bank is lifted. RBI Gov­ernor Shaktikanta Das on Monday did well to address the concerns of depositors and urge them not to withdraw cash in panic.

The administrator of YES Bank also assured depositors on Tuesday that the bank had sufficient liquidity and would have access to additional liquidity if required. The bank announced all its automated teller machines and branches had enough ca­sh to meet any requirement. The assurances coming ahead of the lifting of the ...