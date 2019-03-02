Reignited nepotism

One of the hallmarks of the new Bollywood, it is said, is its willingness to welcome new talent that is not connected to the notoriously nepotistic industry. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Rajkummar Rao, Bollywood is increasingly offering roles to outsiders, a term reserved for those who are not connected by birth or marriage to a member of the industry.

This, however, is at best a qualified assertion. It is true that we see more outsiders in key roles today, but that could equally be an outcome of the sheer number of films being produced. The Hindi film industry alone produces close to a ...