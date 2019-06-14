Reimagining the wild

New York’s Met Breuer, which launched with a retrospective of India’s Nasreen Mohamedi in 2016, has chosen to showcase another woman artist, Mrinalini Mukherjee, for its second (posthumous) exhibition of an Indian modernist (on view till September 29).

Mukherjee, who died mere days before a career retrospective at New Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art in 2015 opened, is a seminal figure in India’s art world whose parentage alone (her father was the well-regarded Santiniketan artist Benode Behari Mukherjee, and her mother, Leela, a rarely acknowledged sculptor) ...