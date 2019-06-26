Relief for MSMEs

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committee set up to look at the problems of domestic micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has suggested welcome measures, including creating a Rs 5,000-crore stressed asset fund that could operate on the lines of the Textile [Upgrade] Fund Scheme.

The committee also said instead of making MSMEs register with various authorities, the permanent account number (PAN) should be made sufficient for most of the activities and the focus should be on market facilitation and promoting ease of doing business for the sector. The committee suggested that to eliminate ...