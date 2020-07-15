Remove contradictions

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, countries across the world are revisiting their trade and industrial strategies, and India has been no exception. The problem is that its approach has been, so far, rhetorically and practically somewhat contradictory.

On the one hand, the very name of the “aatma nirbharta”, or self-reliance relief package, seems to suggest a turn away from the benefits of globalisation. On the other hand, individual statements by senior officials, including the finance minister, and various promises about raising India’s profile as an investment ...