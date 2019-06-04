Resignation politics: Is Cong govt in Chhattisgarh destabilising itself?

Is the government in Chhattisgarh destabilising itself? A few days ago, Chief Minister announced the resignation of Advocate General (AG) Surprisingly, Baghel didn’t wait long in appointing new AG. Soon after, Tiwari accused the state government of removing him just because of his opposition to the way its ministers functioned. He even challenged the government to show his resignation letter. The opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Chhattisgarh, have cashed in on the opportunity, accusing the government of creating a constitutional crisis.

Out of place



Bureaucrats in the food and civil supplies department of the Rajasthan government were embarrassed when a porn clip popped up on the screen in the midst of a video conference, through which a meeting was underway in Jaipur. The meeting was chaired by Mugdha Sinha, secretary to the department, at the NIC (National Informatics Centre) room in the secretariat on Monday. “In the middle of the video conference, an obscene clip started playing on the screen. I immediately called the NIC director and asked him to probe the matter and give a report on this,” she said. Nearly 10 people, including department officials and NIC representatives, were in the room and district supply officers from all the 33 districts of the state were participating in the meeting through the video conference. The meeting was held to review various schemes and programmes. “A decision on this will be taken on the basis of the NIC director's report,” she said.

The ministry of frugality



On Tuesday, Junior Minister for Health, Ashwini Choubey, took the Delhi Metro from his residence to Udyog Bhawan and covered the rest of the distance to his office by foot. He also stopped along the way to plant a few saplings outside the ministry building. Just the day before, doctor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harsh Vardhan pedalled his way to office. After reaching office on a bicycle on his first day as union health minister, he had said his priority would be to vitalise the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna.