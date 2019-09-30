Resolving India-US trade issues

In a week that has seen India’s diplomatic success with the United States attain new heights, India-US trade talks have been rather muted. This is not surprising, given that even the closest allies of the US have not been spared of President Donald Trump’s hostile trade policy actions.

In the last one year, India has been subjected to repeated criticism of its relatively high tariffs, restricted market access, and the general trade environment. While the tariff on imports of Harley Davidson motorbikes has been most often cited by the US President, more serious policy action has ...