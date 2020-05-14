Restarting the economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday night made an eloquent case for what he called “self-reliance”, which raised some concern that in the midst of the crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19, India may be showing signs of turning towards an autarkic view of the economy. That concern was allayed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day later.

Self-reliance, she insisted, was not about isolating India globally, but building an integrated India. The economic package the finance minister has begun to announce will hopefully live up to that ...