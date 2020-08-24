Restoration of trust

The decision by the Supreme Court to hold senior advocate Prashant Bhushan in contempt has taken on a life of its own. Mr Bhushan, given a three-day window to apologise or retract his tweets concerning the court and previous judges, has said it would amount to contempt of his conscience and of an institution he held in highest esteem.

Certainly, whatever the facts of this particular case, Mr Bhushan’s commitment to the rule of law and to judicial independence and supremacy cannot be gainsaid. Perhaps that is why there is a groundswell of support for Mr Bhushan across all sections of ...