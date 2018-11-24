Rethinking foreign aid to India

Recently, an MP from the United Kingdom complained that while UK was giving India aid worth £1 billion, the country decided to build a statue worth £330 million. The concern was seemingly about whether aid financed by taxpayer money was really reaching the poor. Relatedly, migration programmes are an alternate form of development assistance that the world has underutilised.

They have proven remarkably effective at poverty reduction and cost the taxpayer of the donor country nothing. As of 2015-16, the total foreign aid received by India was Rs 77.19 billion. The largest ...