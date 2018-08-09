Return of political commissar

A couple of years ago, top executives of a mid-sized Western multinational found themselves in Beijing attending a strategy meeting of their Chinese subsidiary. After they covered the listed agenda, they found their local CEO cribbing about their Indian operation and how his Indian counterpart was dropping the ball, missing business opportunities and suchlike.

The visiting executives thought this was the usual office politics until they found that two others joined in. The Chinese were effectively demanding that global corporation shift the entire Asian business out of their Indian ...