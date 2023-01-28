JUST IN
The case for baby RBIs
The Last of Us: How real is the threat?
Hindenburg's hydrogen connection
Hindenburg flames again: Can Adani repeat what Dhirubhai did in the 80s?
Tech layoffs: It's business, not personal
An illusion that divides
Three points for the Budget
The Supreme Court's supremacy
Public servants have started eyeing ministerial posts after retirement
Building resilience for the long game
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
The case for baby RBIs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Return of the Muslim

Old secularism hasn't broken out. But from Modi and Bhagwat to Rahul and Shah Rukh, straws in the wind signal change

Topics
Shah Rukh Khan | Muslims | movies

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

The headline of this week’s National Interest isn’t inspired only by the spectacular success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, although it is a key factor. Much as we enjoy entertaining cinema, we look at politics first. Let’s pick up some signals from there.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shah Rukh Khan

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.