Revitalising Congress party is not just a leadership issue

The unhappy elements of the Congress, the G-23, are louder since the party’s election debacle to five state legislatures. Even Congress president Sonia Gandhi seems to have bought into their rhetoric that the problems of the Congress would be solved by leadership change.

Or so it would seem from her knee-jerk response in sacking the state unit presidents in the five states that went to polls and offering that the Gandhi family would step down from leadership of the party. The real problem with the Congress is not of leadership or of leaving out G-23 members from the ...