Revive, thrive, go forward: How Nakul Anand sees hotels after Covid-19

This may well be how interviews and lunches in the future be conducted, I surmise, as I adjust the height of my iPad on the dining table at home so I can see the video clearly for a Zoom Lunch With BS.

It’s 1.30 pm and I’ve been dialled in for a meeting with career hotelier Nakul Anand, executive director at ITC, the multinational conglomerate best known for hotels, cigarettes and assorted FMCG products. The screen comes to life and I’m greeted effusively by Anand who is already seated at his dining table, large garden windows behind him offering a farmhouse view of the ...