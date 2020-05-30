JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns

Closed in lockdown, two clubs and a centre trying to solve internal issues

Five ways to overhaul the rural jobs scheme
Business Standard

Reviving the farm economy

The return of migrant workers to their villages offers an opportunity to give agribusiness a leg-up

Topics
Farm economy | agriculture sector | Lockdown

Shalander Kumar Arabinda K Padhee & Anjani Kumar 

Shalander Kumar, Arabinda K Padhee & Anjani Kumar

For the first time in years, the general population in India seems to have become aware of the importance of the migrant workforce. As per the 2011 census, there were about 56 million inter-state migrants in India, a majority of them living in big urban centres.

If Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh accounted for more than 50 per cent of these workers, then, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and Haryana housed 50 per cent of them. Interestingly, UP figures in both lists, with people both leaving the state as well as migrating there for their livelihood. Odisha, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 22:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU