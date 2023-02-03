JUST IN
The stakes get bigger: Why Gautam Adani had to re-assess his position
Budget 2023: What does the announcement related to P-notes indicate?
A 'waterfall' for insolvency resolution
Decluttering the defence budget
Budget aims to fix 'nuts and bolts' of state machinery
We are in the midst of capex 'mahotsav'
Banking sector should cheer Budget
Blueprint for New India: Here are 15 takeaways from the Budget 2023-24
Union Budget 2023-24 promises a bright future for India
'Reward the rich' politics
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
The stakes get bigger: Why Gautam Adani had to re-assess his position
icon-arrow-left
Indian capitalism's stress test
Business Standard

Rewriting the lit fest script

The criticism that Indian literature festivals prioritise English to the detriment of other languages has sparked off much soul-searching among curators

Topics
English | Jaipur Literature Festival | languages

Chintan Girish Modi 

Follow this columnist
Chintan Girish Modi

As a journalist who writes about books, I end up attending a lot of literature festivals. While it is true that many of them draw from the same pool of well-known speakers that guarantee packed auditoriums and long queues at book-signing booths, it might be hasty to conclude that if you have been to one, you have seen them all.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on English

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 22:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.