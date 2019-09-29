Right to be forgotten will be arduous as India frames data protection law

Google recently emerged victorious when the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU regulations on the right to be forgotten do not apply beyond its boundaries. But this could only be the start of a lengthy legal worldwide conflict.

And India is not ready for it: The country still has no personal data protection law, let alone the right to be forgotten. “In other nations, it usually emerges from their respective data protection law. So we need a data protection law first,” said Raman Jit Singh Chima, senior international counsel and Asia Pacific policy director ...