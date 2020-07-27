RIL, ITC and SoftBank

The country’s biggest oil firm making a huge and successful foray into the telecom space four years ago was truly a transformative move in the life of the 54-year-old company that started as a polyester trader and later got into petroleum and refining.

Reliance Industries (RIL) got into retail in 2006, and these decade-or-so old consumer and technology-centric businesses now account for over a third of its Rs 6.59 trillion revenues. What’s more, the Mukesh Am­bani-led conglomerate intends to mesh all consumer businesses into an integrated digital play and take the world by ...