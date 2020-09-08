Ringing in a new tone

The webcast Monday morning on Vodafone Idea’s rebranding followed by an interaction with the top management seemed surreal. The script that industry watchers and analysts had written in the recent past about the telco was being shred to pieces, softly.

The narrative till now was of an uncertain future for the joint venture between the Newbury-headquartered telecom major and Aditya Birla Group. The body language at the Zoom roundtable with select media was one of confidence around a shared future that could stretch to many years or even forever, as chief executive Ravinder Takkar ...