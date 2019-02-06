RIP, tax terrorism?

“All returns will be processed in twenty-four hours and refunds issued simultaneously. Within the next two years, almost all verification and assessment of returns selected for scrutiny will be done electronically through anonymised back office, manned by tax experts and officials, without any personal interface between taxpayers and tax officers,” said Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his Union Budget speech 2019-20, on Friday.

This promise will require a complete overhaul of the way targets are fixed for tax collections. Currently, the jurisdictional tax officer is ...