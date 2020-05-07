Rise of a tainted phoenix

China proved its mettle once again during Covid-19. The world was imploding, but China quickly regrouped, contained it, and continued to surge.

The US president blamed China (see “Corona Complexity”, Business Standard, April 15) for having caused the pandemic after profuse praise for its epidemic management. It is ironic that nothing stopped the US from importing Chinese products to confront the virus while China remained characteristically stoic, and got on with its business. China’s dash to the finishing line in three international political economy concerns will ...