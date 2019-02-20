In the Indian financial services landscape, risk management has always been seen as a focus area for banking and capital markets players. Our regulators have set appropriate guidelines and policies that achieve the dual objectives of market development together with prudent risk management and consumer protection.

While risk management and its importance in lending is well understood and discussed in public circles (this may be attributed to the current high levels of NPAs), risk management in capital markets is a less discussed topic. Capital markets, globally and in India, are at risk of ...