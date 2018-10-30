RJD chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav appears in 'Krishna avataar'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, known to be a highly religious man, has posted a video on Instagram that shows him dressed as Hindu deity Krishna, complete with a flute and peacock feathers stuck in his headgear. He is seen playing the flute before a herd of cows. Tej Pratap, who is believed to be upset about playing second fiddle to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, loves to play Krishna, it would appear. He had ushered in the year 2017 by dressing up as Krishna and playing the flute. During his trip to Vrindavan and Mathura some years ago, the former health minister of Bihar had described himself as a “descendant of Lord Krishna”.

Fishing in troubled waters

So you thought real-time advertising begins and ends with Amul, right? Wrong. Look at what old-style cab operator Meru is doing. With new-age aggregators Uber and Ola off the roads — their drivers have been on strike in Mumbai for over a week now — Meru has launched a new advertisement in the city that says, “Kal, aaj aur kal bhi”, stressing that the operator doesn't believe in surge pricing, a practice common among many app-based cab service providers. It also harps on the brand's long association with Mumbai commuters having launched its services 11 years ago, much before the aggregators entered the fray.

A project is like a circus

When a project executive of Larsen & Toubro landed up at the housing colony at Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 27, 2014, four days before the foundation ceremony for the Statue of Unity, it was a remote site with hardly any infrastructure. He bought six mobile cards, but none would work. There were only two buses a day to Baroda and he had a tough time keeping his team together. Setting up a project in a remote place, the L&T officer said, was like a circus coming to town: First comes the manager, then the animals, other circus artistes, the jokers and the ring master. So who was the joker and who the ringmaster in the Statue of Unity project? “I am the Pappu here, my boss is the ringmaster,” he said.