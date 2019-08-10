Road map for wider city gas distribution

India witnessed a paradigm shift in the city gas distribution (CGD) sector in 2018-19. Proactive efforts by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) over the ninth and tenth bidding rounds are expected to take nationwide CGD coverage to a new high.

The development presents an opportunity to give more than seven out of 10 Indians living in 400 districts across 27 states and Union Territories seamless access to cleaner fuel. Under these rounds, 21 entities committed to invest in the new CGD network. With this, India will now see fast track development of compressed natural ...