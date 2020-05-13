Roads plus health care

The pictures of thousands of migrant labourers walking back home have shaken the nation’s conscience, but they also show well-built four-lane highways in different parts of the country. This is a testament to the good work that Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has done over the last six years.

The state of highways has improved substantially over the last few years, and India now has relatively good rural connectivity because of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which has connected most villages with all-weather roads. However, with a financially strangled ...