Rooftop solar for poverty alleviation

A detailed white paper prepared by The Infravision Foundation proposes a Central government-sponsored scheme that fundamentally looks at rooftop solar photovoltaics (RTPV) as the next trailblazing income-enhancing opportunity, targeted largely at those at the bottom of the pyramid, and largely in rural areas. It has the potential to be a hugely impactful intervention to aid poverty alleviation by converting free sunlight falling on rooftops and courtyards into income for households. For instance, in China, RTPV is one of the identified 10 initiatives rolled out by the government to lift rural households out of poverty. Last year, 100 per cent solarisation in the village of Modhera in Mehsana district, Gujarat, has demonstrated the transformative potential of rooftop solar in an Indian village.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU