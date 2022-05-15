Root cause analysis for the power crisis

We sympathise with officials who are struggling to get enough coal to electricity generation plants to deal with the surge in electricity consumption that comes about in a heat wave. In the short term, rescuing the situation is about deploying intelligence and effort within the present paradigm.

But we also need to step out of the box and ask more fundamental questions. Why is there no shortage of ice-cream in a heat wave? The making, transporting or holding inventory of an ice-cream is expensive, and the demand surges tremendously in a heat wave. The surge in the ice-cream demand is ...