Ruling party should not tear down everything its predecessor built

It is not necessary that the ruling party should tear down everything that its predecessor built.

Bikaner House, the former residence of the Maharaja of Bikaner — now a property and a cultural space in the heart of Delhi — is one such example. The grand structure with high ceilings and arched doorways, that now act as a venue for open-air musical performances, art and sculpture exhibitions and so on, wasn’t always like this. For years, the space was occupied by government offices. It even doubled up as a bus terminal for the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation.

All that changed during Vasundhara Raje’s rule in Rajasthan. The building was restored to its old glory. It would even host an organic market every Sunday and the building became a revenue earner for the state government.

With the change in government in Rajasthan in December 2018 and Ashok Gehlot at its helm, the initial instinct was reportedly to reduce it back to the stature of a bus terminal. Thankfully, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi intervened and now, after over a year, is back to hosting elegant soirees and art exhibitions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party can take a cue: Look at the beautiful structures in Pragati Maidan that the Modi government demolished or the plans for a new Central Vista!