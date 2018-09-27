Saaf niyat's Aadhaar shaken

Someone recently asked me why James Bond always insists on his drink being “shaken” and “not stirred”. I would concede that even though I have a lot of free time given that I am a journalist — a profession that epitomises disguised unemployment, at least in India — I had not bothered about this choice of words. But come to think of it, not everything can be both shaken and stirred.

Some can only be shaken, and not stirred. For instance, Modi Sarkar’s approach to Aadhaar. Before someone slaps a criminal defamation suit, allow me to give you ...