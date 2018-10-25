'Sahi vikas', not really Mr Modi

In his maiden Independence Day speech on August 15, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi innocently declared: “Brothers and sisters, I am an outsider for Delhi… I have no idea about the administration and working of this place… but during the last two months, while being an outsider, I had an insider view and I was astonished.” He then proceeded to describe the rot in India’s governance structures that he inherited: “It seemed as if dozens of separate governments are running at the same time in one main government.

It appeared that everyone has its own ...