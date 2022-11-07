Salaried jobs recover

Headline labour market metrics deteriorated in October 2022 with the labour participation rate falling from 39.3 per cent in September to 39 per cent and the unemployment rate rising from a low of 6.4 per cent to 7.8 per cent. The employment rate fell from 36.8 per cent to 36 per cent. Employment fell by 7.8 million. The poor performance of the labour markets in October took away a part of the sheen of the rising consumer sentiments in the month. Consumer sentiments grew by 4.6 per cent in October on top of the 7.1 per cent growth seen in September.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 23:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU