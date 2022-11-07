Salaried jobs recover

Headline labour market metrics deteriorated in October 2022 with the labour participation rate falling from 39.3 per cent in September to 39 per cent and the unemployment rate rising from a low of 6.4 per cent to 7.8 per cent. The employment rate fell from 36.8 per cent to 36 per cent. Employment fell by 7.8 million. The poor performance of the labour markets in October took away a part of the sheen of the rising consumer sentiments in the month. Consumer sentiments grew by 4.6 per cent in October on top of the 7.1 per cent growth seen in September.