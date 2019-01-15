Salinger: The one-trick pony sensation

Last time I had written about a DWEM, short for Dead White European Male. This time I am going to talk about a DWAM, a Dead White American Male, namely, J D Salinger. The guy wrote one major book — and 33 short stories of indifferent quality with strange titles -- in his life.

That one novel, The Catcher in the Rye was published in 1951. After that Salinger went into hiding for the rest of his life. And he became an American icon. For the first 10 years after the publication of Catcher, however, the American literary establishment was highly critical of him for breaking a variety of ...