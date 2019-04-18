Same difference in public policy

The taxpayer-funded National Infrastructure Investment Fund has thought fit to bid for failing private airline Jet Airways, which is used by a minuscule fraction of the Indian population. Yet, plans for the redevelopment of railway stations, used by millions of Indians every day, are yet to get off the ground.

Doctors in India frequently make headlines for accomplishing state-of-the-art surgeries and associated medical marvels — so much so that the country has become a hub for cost-effective sophisticated medical tourism. Yet the average Indian’s access to medical treatment ...