Sania's legacy: She's a legend beyond the sport she played

A few days before took her last bow on an international tennis court in Dubai, she spoke eloquently to The Indian Express about her 20-year career in which she won six Grand Slam titles and 43 major titles. “I want to tell young women, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do what you want.” Ms Mirza, the only Indian woman to top the doubles ranking and reach a career high of 27 in world tennis, is well placed to offer this advice.