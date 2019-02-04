Satyameva Jayate

One response of the government to the post demonetisation jobs challenge was that there was no problem with jobs per se, but the problem was with lack of reliable data on jobs. Thanks to the enterprising young journalist, Somesh Jha, now we know that the problem was not with lack of data but with the government systematically suppressing the release of data available with it.

It blocked the release of the Labour Bureau report for 2016-17 and the NSSO report for 2017-18. Managing a narrative that is evidently different from reality in a large democratic country like India with a media ...