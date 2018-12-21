Sauce for the goose...

Sajjan Kumar’s life imprisonment for his role in the 1984 massacre of Sikhs that horrified the country and world as much as the pogrom against Muslims in Gujarat did 18 years later reassures us that justice delayed need not be justice denied.

It’s a pity, therefore, that Amit Shah’s exuberant delight at the verdict — even publicly thanking Narendra Modi for making it possible by setting up a special investigation team to look into pending cases — should give the legal process a political hue, even to the extent of blurring the distinction between justice and ...