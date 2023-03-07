Saving lives and livelihoods during Covid-19 pandemic

In January 2021, India started rolling out a historic Covid-19 vaccination drive. Since then, over 2.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered. India hit the astonishing figure of 2 billion doses in 18 months, making the effort truly unparalleled both in scale and speed. We also created a record of administering 25.1 million doses on a single day, and of administering more than 10 million doses on nine other days.

