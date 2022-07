Saving Sri Lanka

The scenes beamed around the world from Sri Lanka, in which a vast sea of protestors caused the nation’s president to flee and then invaded the presidential palace, are stunning even by the standards of the country’s tumultuous politics. It has been reported that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have agreed to resign their posts. But there is a major trust deficit when it comes to the president in particular and many of the protestors and others are doubtful as to whether he will in fact leave his post as promised. This comes as the economic crisis in the country showed few signs of improvement. had stopped paying its bondholders, in what many saw was a harbinger of broader sovereign debt market troubles to come. The links between the troubled economy and the complete loss of faith in the political authority are obvious —but the latter makes it much harder for to address the former without help from outside.

