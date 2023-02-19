JUST IN
Hospital held liable for acting without consent
Technology is making trade more trendy
Honeymoon with record profits may end in March
Finding Nellie's smoking gun
Of fake trees and moondust sunscreen
Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?
A 'truth' waiting to be told
Billionaire Raj: The rise of India's multi-business conglomerates
The long run vs the short run
Freedom and the big freeze
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
CO2 arbitrage will make heroes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Saving the land for better use

In India, the economic loss due to land degradation and changes in land use pattern was estimated in 2014-15 at Rs 3.17 trillion

Topics
land degradation | Climate Change | G20 Meet

Surinder Sud 

Surinder Sud

“Arresting land degradation” was included among the top priorities by the G20 Working Group on Environment and Climate Sustainability in its meeting held in Bengaluru earlier this month. This issue is highly relevant to India, which has to support 18 per cent of the world’s population on only 2.4 per cent land. More worryingly, a sizeable segment of this land has already lost part of its productivity and carrying capacity due to mismanagement and indiscriminate anthropogenic activity, boding ill for the livelihood of a large number of farmers and forest-dwellers. The per capita availability of arable land has shrunk from 0.48 hectare in 1950 to merely 0.16 hectare now. This is much lower than the global average of 0.29 hectare.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on land degradation

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.