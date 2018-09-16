SC's order on RBI circular: A short delay useful to clear the path ahead

Legal experts share implications of the recent Supreme Court stay on the RBI's February circular regarding insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings. It is unnecessarily alarmist to claim the insolvency process is stuck in quicksand because of the recent Supreme Court order staying the RBI circular of February 2018 mandating banks to initiate IBC process in 180 days after the circular.

The Indian Bankruptcy Code is a new law, with a narrow but deep mandate of extracting loans from defaulting companies through restructuring. If that does not work within the narrow time frame ...