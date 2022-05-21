SC verdict on GST Council's recommendations will have no practical impact

The Supreme Court’s judgment saying that the GST Council’s recommendations are not binding on either the Centre or the states has led to a lot of consternation. The judgment has led people to wonder if GST will now be a free-for-all with each state setting its own rate.

The judgment is the result of the Centre asking the court to make the Council’s decisions binding. What the Supreme Court has said is this: “The ‘recommendations’ of the GST Council are the product of a collaborative dialogue involving the Union and States. They are recommendatory in ...