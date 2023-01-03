Searching for growth

India’s V Anantha Nageswaran recently argued that reforms in India had set the stage for growth between 6.5 and 7 per cent in the coming years. This dovetails with some recent official claims that India will achieve the $5-trillion economy mark in a similar time frame. In some sense, these expectations are not out of line with the past. Indeed, 6 per cent or so remains the baseline expectation of growth from India, given its fundamentals. This over time will ensure in nominal terms that it will breach the $5-trillion threshold limit. Yet there are nevertheless basic questions that should be asked of these numbers.