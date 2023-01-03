JUST IN
Beyond civil society
Searching for growth
Lula in charge
The real debate
Economic stress tests
Market sentiment
Strengthening cybersecurity
Dumping ground
Speed and capacity
Slowdown year
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Scaling the great information firewall
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Searching for growth

Integration with global economy must increase

Topics
Business Standard Editorial Comment | Global economy | Chief Economic Advisor

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran recently argued that reforms in India had set the stage for growth between 6.5 and 7 per cent in the coming years. This dovetails with some recent official claims that India will achieve the $5-trillion economy mark in a similar time frame. In some sense, these expectations are not out of line with the past. Indeed, 6 per cent or so remains the baseline expectation of growth from India, given its fundamentals. This over time will ensure in nominal terms that it will breach the $5-trillion threshold limit. Yet there are nevertheless basic questions that should be asked of these numbers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Business Standard Editorial Comment

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU