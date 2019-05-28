Second time lucky?

The government has reportedly revived the plan to go in for a strategic sale of Air India and has asked the Air India management to finalise the financial accounts of the airline and its subsidiaries for 2018-19 by the end of June. A new expression of interest to invite bids is expected to be in the public domain within a month’s time.

This is encouraging news, because the sale of Air India has been hanging fire for a very long time and successive governments have failed to find a breakthrough. As a result, Air India has continued to be a drag on the taxpayers’ account. For ...