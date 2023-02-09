Seismic dangers

With the death toll crossing the 19,000 mark, the and its aftershocks in southern and northern stand as one of the worst disasters in the region in the past decade. Indians may have legitimately taken pride in “Operation Dost”, the rescue mission carrying personnel and supplies India has sent to Turkey, joining several developed nations in the effort. But coming as it does less than a month after the Himalayan town of Joshimath hit the news for the rate at which it is sinking, it is worth wondering whether India, with an economy roughly three times that of Turkey, is any safer from the kind of disaster that hit the Eurasian nation.