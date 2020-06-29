Self-reliance and supply chains

As India redefines national priorities in the face of the Covid pandemic, it has, in the economic context, sought to invoke the objective of self-reliance. The aim is to evolve local supply chains, reduce import dependence and instead emphasise import substitution while simultaneously seeking export competitiveness. These goals may prove elusive.

Let us understand why. Building a competitive industrial base through import substitution is a long process, possibly spanning decades, as it requires specialisation and scale in all components of the supply chain. Characterised by proximate ...