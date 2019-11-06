Separation of powers

A section of corporate India has spoken out against the idea of separating the positions of chairman and managing director (MD) or chief executive officer (CEO), and appointing a non-executive director as chairman of the board. A report in The Indian Express quoted top businessmen and industry associations as saying that it was a needless reform at this time.

The bone of contention is the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) order, making it mandatory for the top 500 listed entities to appoint a non-executive director as chairman by April 1 next year. Further, the ...