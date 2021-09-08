Settlement test

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is moving ahead with its plans of tightening settlement timetables to “T+1”, which is the settlement and transfer of funds and securities within one working day of a given trade, from the current cycle of T+2 (two days). However, the new cycle will be introduced from January 1, 2022, and will be optional.

Exchanges can decide which scrips, if any, they would move to T+1, and will give a month’s notice before switching the settlement period in a scrip. Once there is a switch, the scrip will remain on T+1 for a minimum trial ...