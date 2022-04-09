Seven questions after Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine may be the single most important geopolitical event since 9/11, if we except the 2008 financial crisis. It has upended any number of assumptions about the direction of world politics.

Here is a quick summary of some of the questions this crisis has posed that remain unanswered. First, is Russia now firmly in the China camp? New Delhi’s equivocation on the Ukraine crisis is based in part on the continuing belief that Moscow cannot be isolated, for that will send it further into Beijing’s embrace. Indian decision-makers recognise the multiple ...