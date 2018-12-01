Seven ways to make airport privatisation a success

The Cabinet has given in-principle approval for the privatisation of seven operational airports. This is against the backdrop of in-principle approval already having been given for the development of 18 greenfield airports.

While this is not the first time that the aviation infrastructure sector will receive private investments, it is something that both investors and the government have been trying to put on an accelerated path. In fact, so far, privatised airports have attracted investments totaling close to $4.5 billion, and in the next couple of years additional investments of a ...